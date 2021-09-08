Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram are set to tie the knot on Friday, September 10, 2021.

Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram's dance video from ‘dholki’ goes viral

Minal Khan and fiancé Ahsan Mohsin Ikram’s wedding festivities have officially begun with a ‘dholki’ on Tuesday, September 7, 2021.



The Sun Yaara actress and her fiancé took to their respective Instagrams and shared sneak peek into their ‘dholki’ celebrations.

Minal shared loved-up photos with Ahsan and wrote, “My forever and ever (love)” followed by a heart emoji.



In another Instagram post, Minal can be seen twirling with her fiancé.

She captioned the stunning photo, “Twirling with my one and only.”





Ahsan also took to the Facebook-owned app and shared sweet photos and video clips from their ‘dholki’.

In one of the video, Minal and Ahsan can be seen shaking a leg on song Lal Ghagra.



The video has won the hearts of the fans and gone viral on social media platforms.