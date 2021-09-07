 
Tuesday September 07, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper

Ali Zafar sings 'MEIN URA' for Pakistan Air Force on Defence Day

'A tribute to our brave warriors in the air defending us day and night,' says Zafar

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Tuesday, Sep 07, 2021
Ali Zafar sings MEIN URA for Pakistan Air Force on Defence Day
Ali Zafar sings 'MEIN URA' for Pakistan Air Force on Defence Day

Singer Ali Zafar has is celebrating the valor and strength of the Pakistan Air Force with a new anthem.

Turning to his Instagram on September 6, Zafar shared a short clip from his new song MEIN URA as he pays tribute to Pakistani brave warriors.

"Hey guys! “MEIN URA” is OUT NOW. A tribute to our brave warriors in the air defending us day and night," he captioned alongside the post.

"Click on the link in my BIO to watch full video. Hope you like it," he further wrote.

Pakistan Air Force also shared the anthem on their official Twitter page.

"To commemorate the victory of 1965 War, PAF is releasing a song titled "Mein Ura" sung by renowned singer Ali Zafar. The song is meant to pay homage to the courage and gallantry of Armed Forces. Brace for the Impact!!!" the post captioned.

Take a look:



More From TV&Showbiz