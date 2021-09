Nasir Khan Jan says 'copying' is normal amongst celebrities

Social media celebrity Nasir Khan Jan is accusing Alizeh Shah of 'copying' his hairstyle.

Turning to his Facebook on Sunday, Nasir wrote that the Ehd-e-Wafa actor's new haircut is inspired by his short hair.

"Alizeh Shah copy my hair style but it's ok celebrate [sic] main copying just normal thing," he wrote while sharing a collage of himself and Alizeh.

He later shared the same post on his Instagram after receiving more than 8.8K fan reactions.

