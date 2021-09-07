 
Tuesday September 07, 2021
Aiman Khan says she 'is not ready' for Minal Khan's wedding

Minal Khan is getting married to Ahsan Mohsin Ikram on September 10

Web Desk
Tuesday, Sep 07, 2021
Aiman Khan says she 'is not ready' for Minal Khan's wedding 

Aiman Khan is having a hard time processing that her twin sister Minal is all-ready to get married.

The mother-of-one recently responded to future brother-in-law Ahsan Mohsin Ikram Instagram post, confessing that she is not ready for the wedding.

On Sunday, Ahsan turned to his Instagram and shared a photo with beau Minal Khan from their engagement ceremony.

"Are you ready? @minalkhan.official 5 days left " he captioned alongside the photo to which Minal commented, "Ready forEver," with a heart emoticon.

An emotional Aiman then wrote in the comments,  saying that she is not ready just yet.

"I'm not ready," she quipped.

Take a look:

