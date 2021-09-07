Aiman Khan says she 'is not ready' for Minal Khan's wedding 

Aiman Khan is having a hard time processing that her twin sister Minal is all-ready to get married.
The mother-of-one recently responded to future brother-in-law Ahsan Mohsin Ikram Instagram post, confessing that she is not ready for the wedding.
On Sunday, Ahsan turned to his Instagram and shared a photo with beau Minal Khan from their engagement ceremony.
"Are you ready? @minalkhan.official 5 days left " he captioned alongside the photo to which Minal commented, "Ready forEver," with a heart emoticon.
An emotional Aiman then wrote in the comments, saying that she is not ready just yet.
"I'm not ready," she quipped.
Take a look: