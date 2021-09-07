Salman Khan revealed that film 'Antim' will be released soon

Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma share first poster of 'Antim'

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on Tuesday shared the first poster of his much-anticipated film Antim: The Final Truth, also starring his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma.



Salman, who is currently in Turkey for the shooting of Tiger 3 alongwith diva Katrina Kaif, turned to Instagram and unveiled the first poster of Antim.

Khan essays the role of a fierce police officer while Sharma portrays as a gangster.

The Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor also revealed that the film will be released soon.

Aayush also shared the same poster and said “Aaj mere liye bohot bada din hai, ummeed hai ke aap sab ko ye poster pasand aaye…(Today is a big day for me, I hope you will like this poster). Sapne kabhi kabhi sach bhi hote hai #Antim (Some time dreams do come true.)”



The film is produced by Salman Khan’s mother Salma Khan and directed by Mahesh Manjrekar under the banner of Salman Khan Films.

