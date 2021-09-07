Sadia Ghaffar said "For all of those who want to see RAYA, well, she looks exactly like me. she’s my xerox copy.”

Sadia Ghaffar reveals daughter Raya is her ‘xerox copy’

Pakistani actress Sadia Ghaffar, who welcomed her first child with husband Hassan Hayat two months ago, has revealed that her daughter Raya is her ‘xerox copy’.



Taking to Instagram, the Gul-e-Rana actress shared a sweet photo of the daughter with face covered with an emoji to celebrate two months of her birth.

She wrote in the caption “MASHAA ALLAH Happy two months my daughter. For all of those who want to see RAYA, well, she looks exactly like me. she’s my xerox copy.”

Commenting on the post, Hassan Hayat said “MASHA ALLAH!! Happy 2 months my angel; 2 months of eternal happiness, 2 months of parenthood, 2 months of unforgettable moments, 2 months of pure love, 2 months of cuteness, 2 months of being the most beautiful girl in the entire Hayat tree.”

‘Daddy cannot wait to share your growing experiences with you,” he further said.



“Aur haan! Maa jaisi dikhti hai yeh to meri beti ka plus point ho gaya! I will never argue there, I am proud of you @sadiaghaffar. The MOM she deserves is the MOM the ALMIGHTY gave her”.