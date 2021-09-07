Season five of 'The Crown' is expected to hit the streaming platform next year

Season five of 'The Crown' is expected to hit the streaming platform next year

Elizabeth Debicki is a spitting image of Princess Diana in new photos of ‘The Crown’

New photos that have come afloat from the set of Netflix's The Crown, give a closer look at the characters of Prince William and Prince Harry, as well as Princess Diana.

With the fifth season going on floors, photos have been coming to surface from the set of the show, with the latest featuring Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana with two young actors playing Princes William and Harry.

Apart from that, Dominic West’s Prince Charles can also be seen in the photos as the onscreen couple seems to be all-smiles with their two kids.

The leaked shots were from Dunsfold Aerodrome in Surrey, an hour away from London, showing the royals boarding a private jet.

The new season will showcase the tumultuous marriage of the Prince and Princess of Wales in more detail as well as their eventual divorce.

Season five of the show is expected to hit the streaming platform next year.