Mahira Khan salutes armed forces for serving nation day and night

Pakistani superstar Mahira Khan has extended gratitude to the armed forces for serving the nation day and night.
In her Defence Day message, Mahira shared a Pakistani flag with a heartfelt caption on Instagram.
She wrote, “Today, unlike all the years before it, I write from the heart. Not as a courtesy to a day we celebrate each year, but in gratitude and in awe of what I have witnessed.”
“During the making of Aik Hai Nigar, I grew to love the uniform I wore every morning, my heart used to burst with pride every time I saw the medics work, every-time I heard of stories of courage and valor. To go to work every day and be part of these brave men and women - changed something inside of me.”
Mahira further said, “Thank you to our armed forces for serving us day and night. I salute you all. Hamara parcham humesha sar buland rahey. Ameen. #DefenceDay.”
The Superstar actor will next be seen in upcoming biopic ‘Aik Hai Nigar’, which traces the life and career of Lieutenant General Nigar Johar.