Akshay Kumar returns to Mumbai after his mom shifted to ICU

Bollywood film producer and superstar Akshay Kumar’s mother Aruna Bhatia has been shifted to ICU in critical condition.



Indian media reported that the Sooryavanshi actor’s mom has been unwell for a few days and is in the ICU at Mumbai’s Hiranandani Hospital.

Akshay, who was in UK for the shooting of his film Cinderella, has returned to Mumbai to attend his ailing mother.

He arrived in Mumbai in the wee hours of Monday.

On the work front, Akshay is collecting the success of his film Bell Bottom, released on August 19, 2021.



He will next be seen in film Sooryavanshi alongside Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif.