Sidharth Shukla’s family issues first statement after his death

Late Indian actor Sidharth Shukla’s family has issued first statement after his death and requested everyone to respect their privacy and allow them to grieve.



The Bigg Boss 13 winner’s family also extended gratitude to the fans and well-wishers for their ‘unconditional love’.

The statement reads: “Heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has been a part of Sidharth’s journey and showered him with unconditional love. It definitely doesn’t end here as he now resides in our hearts forever! Sidharth valued his privacy, hence we request you to allow our family the privacy to grieve.”

It further says “A special Thank You to the Mumbai Police force for their sensitivity and compassion. They have been like a shield, protecting us and standing by us every minute of the day!”

“Please keep him in your thoughts and prayers,” it added.

Sidharth passed away due to massive heart attack last week at the age of 40.