Nazish Jahangir has been nominated in the category of ‘Best Emerging Talent in TV’

Nazish Jahangir has been nominated in the category of ‘Best Emerging Talent in TV’

Lux Style Awards 2021: Nazish Jahangir requests fans to vote for her

Pakistan television actress Nazish Jahangir, who has bagged a nomination in Lux Style Awards 2021 for her stellar performance in Geo TV’s romantic drama serial Kahin Deep Jaley, has requested fans to vote for her.



Taking to Instagram, Nazish shared the still from the drama serial Kahin Deep Jaley and urged fans to vote for her.

She also posted the link to guide the fans for voting.

Nazish has been nominated in the category of ‘Best Emerging Talent in TV’ for her outstanding performance in Kahin Deep Jaley, produced by Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi under the banner of 7th Sky Entertainment.

The actress began her acting career in 2017.

Fans can vote for their favourite actor/actress and other categories for the LSA 2021 at the following link.

https://www.luxstyle.pk/lsa2021/nominees/