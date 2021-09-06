In the video, Katrina Kaif can be seen dancing her heart out with her choreographers

Katrina Kaif finds a place in Turkey to dance: Watch

Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif, who is currently in Turkey with superstar Salman Khan for the shooting of their film Tiger 3, shared a sneak peek into her dance rehearsals for the movie and the video of it has taken the internet by storm.



Katrina took to Instagram and shared the video in her Story and said “We II find places to dance in Turkey also”.

In the video, the Sooryavanshi actor can be seen dancing her heart out with her choreographers.

The video has won the hearts of the fans and it has gone viral on social media platforms.

The Dabangg actor and Katrina arrived in Turkey last week for the shooting of Tiger 3 after completing five-day schedule in Russia.

They also met Turkish minister of culture and tourism Mehmet Nuri Ersoy.







