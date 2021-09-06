Venice Film Festival 2021: Ruth Wilson, Kate Hudson stun at Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon premiere

Kate Hudson and Ruth Wilson grace the red carpet in style

Ruth Wilson and Kate Hudson stole the show with their stunning appearance at the premiere of new film Mona Lisa And The Blood Moon at the Venice Film Festival 2021 on Sunday.

Ruth Wilson won hearts as she showed off her enviable figure in a black jumpsuit at the the star-studded event.

Wilson, 39, put on a showstopping display in a midnight jumpsuit, she combined the number with a sweeping onyx robe blazer and elevated her height in a pair of black heels.

The Golden Globe winner had tied her chocolate tresses into a tight ponytail, which cascaded down the back of her enviable figure.

Meanwhile, Kate Hudson set pulses racing as she appeared in a sizzling gown at the premiere of her new film during the 78th Venice International Film Festival.



The 42-year-old actress flashed her ample cleavage and taut midriff in a racy red gown, with sheer lace across the bust as she posed. The gown featured a high-neck and tulle sleeves, with a graceful tiered skirt.

Kate Hudson and Ruth Wilson looked cool, calm and collected as they graced the red carpet in style.