Prince Charles ‘monarchy reformation plans’ have angered Meghan Markle

The reformation plans Prince Charles has for the monarchy have angered Meghan Markle

The reformation plans Prince Charles has for the monarchy have angered Meghan Markle

Prince Charles has reportedly angered Meghan Markle with his plans for the reformation of the monarchy.



Meghan Markle’s reaction has been brought forward by the author of Battle of Brothers, Robert Lacey.

In an excerpt of his book he wrote, “In pursuing his own cause of the slimmed-down monarchy, Prince Charles had been making noises about limiting the number of HRHs created by George V’s 1917 convention still further, thus cutting out Archie from his future prince-ship — and Meghan took that personally.”

The issue in itself is more a matter of Archie’s title since the Queen changed the 1917 HRH title convention and allowed for more royals to become princes and princesses. Thus, Mr. Lacey feels, “No wonder Meghan cried foul.”

He also referenced claims regarding Archie’s status change once Prince Charles becomes King and added, “The media explanation of why Charles had stopped taking Harry’s calls was all about money — the long-suffering father was apparently tired of being 'treated like a cash dispenser,' as one royal source put it, but there were more profound issues at stake.”