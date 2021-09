'She has been mobilised and is fine,' says doctor

'She has been mobilised and is fine,' says doctor

Saira Banu shifted out of ICU at Hinduja Hospital

Veteran actor Saira Banu is out og ICU.

According to Mumbai's Hinduja Hospital, Dilip Kumar's wife has been shifted out of the hospital's Intensive Care Unit (ICU) on Sunday afternoon.

"She was shifted out of the ICU. She has been mobilised and is fine. May probably get discharged in a day or two, if there are no further issues," as per news agency PTI.

Saira Banu was admitted to the hospital on August 28 due to breathlessness, high blood pressure, and high sugar.