Aiman Khan says she 'can't believe' Minal Khan is getting married: See Photos

Aiman Khan is still processing that her twin sister Minal Khan is finally tying the knot.

Aiman, who got married to actor Muneeb Butt in 2018, is now cherishing final moments with her bachelorette sister in a loved-up Instagram post.

Turning to her Instagram on Friday, the mother-of-one shared a series of clips and photos with Minal from her bridal shower.

"Cutest girl is getting married I still can’t believe it," she captioned alongside her post.



In the photos, both Aiman and Minal donned matching nightwear, only in different colors. Aiman's shirt read Bride's Squad' while Minal's shirt had 'Bride to Be' written on it.

Take a look:







