Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek are Hollywood’s newest BFFs and here’s proof

Salma Hayek can be seen teaching a hesitant Angelina Jolie how to perform the tradition

Tinseltown's leading ladies Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek are the newest friendship in Hollywood, as is evident in the latest video making rounds on the internet.



The Frida actor shared a video on her Instagram, which gave a glimpse of her close ties with the Maleficent star who was there to celebrate her costar’s birthday.

The endearing and jovial clip shows Jolie and a bunch of others celebrating Hayek’s 55th birthday in a Mexican tradition “mordida”.

Hayek can also be seen teaching a hesitant Jolie how to perform the tradition of pushing the birthday girl's face into the cake.

“My brother @hayekstudio and me trying to teach Angie how to do the mexican mordida @angelinajolie,” wrote Hayek.

The actors will be seen weaving magic on screens together in the upcoming Marvel flick, Eternals.

