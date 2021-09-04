Video: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif love watching 'Dirilis:Ertugrul'

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are filming for 'Tiger 3'

Salman Khan has revealed that his mother loves watching Turkish TV series "Dirilis:Ertugrul".

The actor was talking to the media along with Katrina Kaif after a meeting with Turkey's minister of culture and tourism Mehmet Nuri Ersoy.

Katrina and Salman are currently in Turkey for the shooting of their upcoming movie "Tiger 3".



When they were asked whether they watch Turkish dramas, Salman Khan said he and his mom are fans of "Dirilis: Ertugrul".Katrina Kaif revealed that "Dirilis:Ertugrul" is her favorite show and she had watched 89 episodes of the series.



"Dirilis: Ertugrul" tells the story of "Ertugrul" the founder of the Ottoman Empire.

The series is being aired in Pakistan on the state-run TV on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan with Urdu dubbing.

The historical series has also been watched by millions of people in India on Netflix.