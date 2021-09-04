'It’s nothing to be proud of,' says Sharmila Faruqui

Sharmila Farooqui teaches Iqra Aziz on Yasir Hussain's father duties

Politician Sharmila Faruqui schooling Iqra Aziz for her latest photo featuring husband Yasir Hussain and son Kabir.

Iqra on Friday turned to her Instagram where she shared an adorable photo of the father-son duo bonding as Yasir changed Kabir Hussain's clothes.

Amongst many celebrities who sent love in the comments for the family of three, Sharmila Faruqui iterated that it's normal for fathers to take care of their children.



“I’m so glad your husband is hands-on but it’s nothing to be proud of or anything special,” she said. “All good, involved fathers do this for their kids.”

Sharmila further added, "My husband bathes and feeds their son, changes his diapers and takes him to school when she is unwell or at work. “And he loves it.”

She later turned to her Instagram on the same day and shared a number of Stories, talking about normalizing fathers taking care of their children.



"Why is a man special if he changes his son's clothes or diapers? Parental responsibilities need to be shared," she wrote.

Take a look:



