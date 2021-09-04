Kim Kardashian not keen on rushing through divorce with Kanye West

Amid reports of a plausible reconciliation, Kim is not willing to rush through divorce

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are giving their marriage another chance, despite filing for divorce.



A source explained that Kardashian is “open” to the idea of getting back together.

“Kim is not rushing the divorce,” the insider said. “She and Kanye are in a good place right now, and she is not on a rushed timeline to push the divorce forward.”

The insider went on to say that the KKW beauty founder is “really happy” to be on good terms with Kanye, especially “for the sake of the kids, who are really close to their dad.”

Kim and Kanye share four children together: North, 8; Saint, 5; Chicago, 3; and Psalm, 2.

As for the US rapper, the source explained that “Kanye has expressed that he wants her back, and Kim is open to it, but wants to focus first on rebuilding their foundation and friendship back stronger.”

