Feroze Khan says relationship with his Sheikh is personal: 'I respect that person'

Feroze Khan says his relationship with his Sheikh is not for humor: 'I respect that person'

Actor Feroze Khan condemns all jokes about his spiritual mentor.

Speaking with Tabish Hashmi in a recent interview, the Khuda Aur Mohabbat actor asserted that he will not entertain any misdemeanor about his Sheikh.

“Yeh bhi Sheikh ne bola, wo bhi Sheikh ne bola (Sheikh said this, Sheikh said that…) This is not a joke for anyone," Feroze Khan began after Tabish quipped about his relationship with his Sheikh.

“It is my personal thing and I think it was stupid of me to share something so personal on such a platform (social media) because you don’t direct somebody like that. I respect that person. This is sensitive and very personal to me,” Feroze said.

In 2020, Feroze announced he would quit showbiz after multiple interactions with a spiritual mentor her calls Sheikh Sahab.



The actor later shared that he would stay in the business and spread a positive message through his work.