Ed Westwick and Tamara Francesconi’s relationship comes to a crashing end

Famed Hollywood star Ed Westwick has split up with his girlfriend Tamara Francesconi, after two years of dating.

The 34-year-old Gossip Girl alum’s relationship with the 25-year-old model came to a crashing end recently, confirmed sources to multiple outlets.

Following the news of their breakup, Francesconi turned to her Instagram account with a cryptic post, hinting at her failed relationship with the actor.

“The worst thing is watching someone drown and not being able to convince them that they can save themselves just by standing up,” she wrote.

Westwick and Francesconi had started dating in October of 2019 after he direct messaged her on Instagram.

Speaking about it, the model had revealed in an Instagram Q&A: “He direct [messaged] me out of the blue saying hi and I nearly fell off my chair.”

“We then chatted for a while and he asked me on a date, which I assumed would be a dinner but instead he took me to a butterfly sanctuary in Mayfair, we thereafter spent the whole day exploring London together, and the rest is history,” she had added.