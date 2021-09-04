Turkish minister shared adorable photos with Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan on his Instagram handle

Turkish minister shared adorable photos with Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan on his Instagram handle

Katrina Kaif, Salman Khan warmly welcomed by Turkish minister

Turkish minister of culture and tourism Mehmet Nuri Ersoy warmly welcomed Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and diva Katrina Kaif, who are currently in Turkey for the shooting of their film Tiger 3.

The Bollywood stars met Mehmet Nuri Ersoy recently.

The Turkish minister shared adorable photos of his meeting with the Bollywood stars on his Instagram handle.

Mehmet posted the lovely pictures with caption in Turkish language which reads: “We came together with the famous actors of Bollywood, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, who are in our country for their new projects.”

“Turkey will continue to host many international cinema projects,” he continued.

The Dabangg actor and Katrina Kaif arrived in Turkey for the shooting of Tiger 3 after completing five-day schedule in Russia.



According to media reports Emraan Hashmi too jetted off to Turkey recently for Tiger 3.