New Turkish film to feature 'Dirilis:Ertugrul actress

A new Turkish film will feature Ezgi Esma who played Banu Çiçek in hit TV series "Dirilis:Ertugrul".

The actress shared her fans that she would play Maria in the film titled "HAKİKAT"which is due to release in cinemas in Octobers.

Sharing a poster, Esma said she plays Maria in the film which tells the story of Sheikh Bedreddin, a 15th century influential mystic and scholar.

Ezgi played the role of Banu Çiçek in the season two and three of the "Dirilis: Ertugrul."

The actress has amassed a large number of followers on social media with her stellar performance in the series.