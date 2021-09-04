 
New Turkish film to feature 'Dirilis:Ertugrul actress

Ezgi Esma played Banu Çiçek in hit TV series "Dirilis:Ertugrul".

Entertainment

Web Desk
Saturday, Sep 04, 2021


A new Turkish film will feature  Ezgi Esma who played   Banu Çiçek in hit TV series "Dirilis:Ertugrul".

The actress shared her fans that she would play Maria in  the film titled  "HAKİKAT"which is due to release in cinemas in Octobers.

 Sharing a poster, Esma said she plays Maria in the film which tells the story of Sheikh Bedreddin, a 15th century influential mystic and scholar.



Ezgi played the role of Banu Çiçek in the season two and three of the "Dirilis: Ertugrul."

The actress has amassed a large number of followers on social media with her stellar performance in the series.

