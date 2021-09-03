 
Friday September 03, 2021
LSA'21: Ali Ansari shows love for Saboor Aly's 'FITRAT'

Ali Ansari urges fans to 'VOTE NOW'

Web Desk
Friday, Sep 03, 2021
Actor Ali Ansari is cheering fiance  Saboor Aly.

Saboor, who charmed audiences with her commendable performance in Geo TV's Fitrat, has bagged the Best Actress nomination for the show.

Turning to his Instagram Stories on Thursday, Ali shared a collage of all the best actress nominees for LSA'21 and cheered Saboor ahead of the voting deadline.

Ali also added a 'VOTE NOW' sticker with the picture.

Sending love back to her fiance, Saboor reshared the Story and put up a 'My World' sticker for her beau.

Ali and Saboor's exchange of praises comes after the duo's vacation in the Northern Areas of Pakistan. The couple also documented their getaway on the photo-sharing app.

Want to see your favorite stars winning? Click Here to make your vote count!

