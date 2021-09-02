Brad Pitt follows in the footsteps of his friend George Clooney

Hollywood superstar Brad Pitt has become a brand ambassador for coffee machine maker De’ Longhi as he followed in the footsteps of his friend and Nespresso star George Clooney.



According to Reuters, Italian domestic appliances company said it had launched a global campaign for its home espresso coffee machines with a video directed by La La Land’s director Damien Chazelle and starring Oscar-winning actor Pitt.



George Clooney, who is a long-standing friend of Pitt’s, has for many years been the advertising front man for Nestle’s premium coffee brand Nespresso.



“Our Group has experienced extraordinary growth in recent years and the segment of espresso coffee machines for households has taken on a central role in this expansion,” De’ Longhi Chief Executive Massimo Garavaglia said in a statement.

