 
Thursday September 02, 2021
Brad Pitt follows in the footsteps of his friend George Clooney

A video directed by La La Land’s director Damien Chazelle stars Oscar-winning actor Brad Pitt.

Thursday, Sep 02, 2021
Hollywood superstar Brad Pitt has become  a brand ambassador for coffee machine maker De’ Longhi as he  followed in the footsteps of his  friend and Nespresso star George Clooney.

According to Reuters, Italian domestic appliances company said it had launched a global campaign for its home espresso coffee machines with a video directed by La La Land’s director Damien Chazelle and starring Oscar-winning actor Pitt.

George Clooney, who is a long-standing friend of Pitt’s, has for many years been the advertising front man for Nestle’s premium coffee brand Nespresso.

“Our Group has experienced extraordinary growth in recent years and the segment of espresso coffee machines for households has taken on a central role in this expansion,” De’ Longhi Chief Executive Massimo Garavaglia said in a statement.

