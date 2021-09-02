Sidharth Shukla's last moments before death unearthed

Sidharth Shukla shocked the world after he passed away from a massive heart attack at the age of 40

The world was left shocked when it learned of Indian TV and film actor Sidharth Shukla's death.

As reported by Indian media, Shukla, who bagged the winning title of reality show Bigg Boss 13, died of cardiac arrest at a hospital in Mumbai. He was 40.

Moments leading up to his death, it was learned that the actor was walking with his mother to his home at 8pm when he complained about not feeling well.

Shukla arrived to his flat and took some medicine for the pain and went to sleep after.

The next morning, his family found him unconscious at 9:30am where they rushed him to Cooper Hospital at 10:30am where doctors conducted an ECG and declared him dead.

"He was brought dead to the hospital some time ago," the senior Cooper Hospital official told news agencies.