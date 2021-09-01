Hiba Bukhari has been nominated for the Best Female Actor – Viewer’s Choice for Lux Style Awards 2021

Hiba Bukhari has been nominated for the Best Female Actor – Viewer’s Choice for Lux Style Awards 2021

Lux Style Awards 2021: Hiba Bukhari asks fans for feedback on her best drama serial

Pakistan television actress Hiba Bukhari, who has been nominated for Lux Style Awards 2021 in the category of best female actor, has sought feedback from the fans on her best drama serial.



Taking to Instagram, Hiba shared a video clip of her and wrote in the caption, “Guys, which of #hibabukhari drama serial you like the most.”

Hiba, who celebrated her 28th birthday in July, also asked the fans to share their views in the comment section.

She said, “Comment below”.

The fans and fellow showbiz stars took the opportunity and majority of them said they liked her drama Deewangi the most.



Hiba Bukhari has been nominated for the Best Female Actor – Viewer’s Choice for her stellar performance in Geo TV’s drama serial Deewangi.

Fans can vote for their favourite actor/actress and other categories for the LSA 2021 at the following link.

https://www.luxstyle.pk/lsa2021/nominees/