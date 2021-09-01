Yasir Hussain shared the video days after Abrar-ul-Haq's statement criticising modern mothers for giving their children gadgets sparked a debate on social media

Yasir Hussain shares video of Iqra Aziz singing ‘Baby Shark’ for son Kabir

Pakistani actor and host Yasir Hussain shared a sweet video of wife Iqra Aziz singing ‘Baby Shark’ to their son Kabir Hussain.



The Baandi actor took to Instagram and posted the video saying “never judge a mother.”

Yasir Hussain also penned down a heartfelt note to highlight the role of a mom on how she raises her child.

He said, “Woh bachy ko kesy palti hai kya sikhati hai kya sunati hai. agar mai ne yeh sab pehly dekh lia hota k maa ka bachy ko palna kitna mishkil hai toh mai apni amma se kabhi aankh mila k baat bhi na kar pata. maa ka rutba bohot bara hai. aaj ya kal . hamesha maa maa hai.”

“Never judge a mother,” Yasir emphasized.

"In the past, mothers used to teach the kalma to their children, nowadays they give their phones on which the kids listen to 'baby shark'," Abrar-ul-Haq had said speaking at a convention recently.

Yasir and Iqra Aziz welcomed their first child Kabir Hussain together in July this year.