Rose McGowan blasts Oprah Winfrey for ‘faking’ her support for #MeToo

American actor and activist Rose McGowan is calling out media exec and television personality Oprah Winfrey for faking her #MeToo support.

The 47-year-old Charmed actor blasted the talk show host, 67, saying she is “as fake as they can get.”

“I am glad more are seeing the ugly truth of @Oprah. I wish she were real, but she isn’t," wrote McGowan who is a prominent #MeToo and Time's Up activist.

“From being pals with Weinstein to abandoning & destroying Russell Simmon’s [sic] victims, she is about supporting a sick power structure for personal gain, she is as fake as they come. #lizard,” McGowan added.

The actor was one of the first few women amongst the dozens that came forward to allege disgraced Hollywood producer and convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein of sexual abuse.



Music executive Russell Simmons has also been accused of rape and sexual misconduct by 20 women.