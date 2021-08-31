Lux Style Awards 2021 nominations leave fans excited

The nominations for the 20th Lux Style Awards have left fans excited ahead of the glittering and nail-biting ceremony.

Hundreds of people took to social media websites to wish their favorite actors, directors , writers and musicians luck as the voting began on the official website of the Lux Style Awards.

This year's nominations are dominated by Geo Entertainment that bagged 25 nods in different categories.

Twitter users are discussing why their favorite actors and TV serials or OST's deserve the prestigious award this year.

Here're some Twitter reactions:





















Want to see your favorite stars winning? Click Here to make your vote count!

