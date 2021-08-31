 
Wednesday September 01, 2021
Tuesday, Aug 31, 2021
Lux Style Awards 2021 nominations leave fans excited

The  nominations for the 20th Lux Style Awards have left fans excited ahead of the glittering and  nail-biting ceremony.

Hundreds of people took to social media websites to  wish their favorite actors, directors , writers and musicians luck as the voting  began on the official website  of the Lux Style Awards.

This year's nominations are dominated by Geo Entertainment that bagged  25 nods in different categories.

Twitter users are  discussing why their favorite actors and  TV serials  or OST's deserve the prestigious award this year.

Here're some Twitter reactions:






Want to see your favorite stars winning? Click Here to make your vote count!

