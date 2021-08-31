Sajal Aly for Best Actress this LSA? Twitter says yes!

Superstar Sajal Aly is already the viewers' favorite choice!

The Alif actor did not only trend No.1 on Twitter over the weekend but is also garnering support from die-hard fans after her Lux Style Awards 2021 nomination.

The netizens are rooting her to win in The Best Actress category, and so are we.

Take a look at some of the snippets from her Twitter fame:

"Keep voting #SajalAly and #AhadRazaMir for #Alif and #YehDilMera respectively in best actor and best actress category #LSA2021," writes one user. Another adds, "Queen of expressions! She truly deserves "LSA" #SajalAly.



The 27-year-old, who has won various accolades for her power-packed performances in the past, is also dubbed 'queen with a heart of gold' by a user.

"Fiercest fiery ice queen with a heart of gold vote for Momina Sultan because a lux for Sajal Ali is way too long due."

"Since #SajalAly is trending on the top so let me remind you again go and vote for Sajal... This girl deserves to win this time for sure," wrote a Twitter user in support of the Yeh Dil Mera star.



"DON'T FORGET TO VOTE FOR OUR MOMINA," a netizen hints at her remarkable role from Alif.



Sajal Aly has been nominated as the best actress for GEO TV'S Alif alongside husband Ahad Raza Mir who has been nominated in the same category for Ehd-e-Wafa and Yeh Dil Mera.

Alif has also been nominated in the Best Drama category.

Want to see your favorite stars winning? Click Here to make your vote count!