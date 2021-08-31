LSA 2021: How to vote for your favorite celebrities in 4 easy steps?

 
Wednesday September 01, 2021
Geo TV dominates in 25 nominations across categories

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Tuesday, Aug 31, 2021
LSA 2021: 4 Simple steps to vote for your favorite celebrities
LSA 2021: 4 Simple steps to vote for your favorite celebrities

It's 'Lux Style Awards' time of the year!

Spreading across more the 15 categories, the show is honoring remarkable star artists of the year.

Amongst the nominations, Geo Entertainment is proud to be recognized in 25 nominations for drama serials Alif, Raaz-e-Ulftat, Deewangi, Meherposh, Muqaddar, Kahin Deep Jaley, Fitrat were one of the leading hits in the list of nominations for this year’s award show.

For all of those who cannot wait to vote, follow these four simple steps:

1. Click Here to see LSA 21 award categories

2. Choose your favorite nominee

3. Fill the short form with relevant details

4. Submit your choice

Want to see your favorite stars winning? Make your vote count!

