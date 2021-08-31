Mahira Khan's 'Ek Hai Nigar' stands strong for women empowerment

Mahira Khan's 'Ek Hai Nigar' teaser 2 stands strong for women empowerment

Mahira Khan's upcoming biopic on Nigar Johar is for all those women who strive hard for the love of their nation.

Mahira, who traces the life and career of Pakistan's first Lieutenant General, bravely depicts what it is like to be a woman of steel.

The second teaser of the telefilm dropped on Friday, where fans could spot theVerna star talking about securing a place for women in the army, through her commitment and excellence.

Earlier, Mahira expressed her honor to have played a beautiful role of a remarkable woman who has worked hard for the success of Pakistan.



"Honoured to be able to play a woman I admire so much. Pakistan Army’s first female Three star General. ‘Aik Hai Nigar’ traces the life and career of Lieutenant General Nigar Johar," she said.

