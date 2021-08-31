Sara Ali Khan used to smoke with Sushant Singh Rajput? Blast from the past

Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty had named Sara Ali Khan in late actor Sushant Singh Rajput drug case and her written statement surfaced online recently.



In the statement given to India’s Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the drug case linked to the death of the Dil Bechara actor, Rhea talked about ‘rolling marijuana joints’ with the Simmba actor in 2017.

Last month, Indian media published a copy of Rhea’s statement, who was the girlfriend of Sushant at the time of his death in 2020.

Recently, the Chehre star had also disclosed that Sushant used to procure drugs with her and they were joined at parties by Sara Ali Khan.

Days after Rhea’s statement, an unseen footage emerged on social media and went viral showing Sushant and Sara smoking at the late actor's farmhouse.

The video clip was recorded using a drone at Sushant's Pavana Lake farmhouse.

The clip shows the two co-actors smoking casually after wrapping up the promotions of their film Kedarnath, released in December 2018.