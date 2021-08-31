Lux Style Awards 2021: Faysal Quraishi shares ‘easiest’ way to vote

Actor and host Faysal Quraishi has shared the easiest way to vote in Lux Style Awards 2021 after he was nominated for Best Male Actor - Viewer’s Choice award for his stellar performance in Geo Entertainment’s drama serial Muqaddar.



Taking to Instagram, Faysal shared Abdullah Kadwani’s post in his Story and urged the fans to vote for their favourite actor.

He also turned to Twitter and shared the easiest way to vote for Lux Style Awards 2021.

Faysal Quraishi has been nominated for Best Male Actor - Viewer’s Choice award for his drama serial Muqaddar along with Danish Taimoor (Deewangi), Hamza Ali Abbasi (Alif) and Imran Ashraf (Kahin Deep Jalay).

Muqaddar, directed by Shehrazade Sheikh and co-produced by Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi under the banner of 7th Sky Entertainment, premiered on Geo Entertainment on 17 February 2020.

Geo Entertainment is leading the nominations list of the LSA 2021 with a total of 25 nods.