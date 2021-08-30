Madhuri Dixit classical dance video goes viral

Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit mesmerised her millions of fans with her classical dance moves and the video of it has taken the internet by storm.



The Devdas actor took to Instagram and shared her dance video to wish her millions of fans on a religious festival.

In the video, Madhuri Dixit can be seen shaking a leg to Asha Bhosle and Udit Narayan song Radha Kaise Na Jale.

The stunning post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time after she shared it.

Madhuri’s latest dance video has taken the internet by storm and gone viral on social media platforms.

The original song Radha Kaise Na Jale, composed by A.R. Rahman, was part of superstar Aamir Khan’s film Lagaan.

Film Lagaan was released on June 15, 2001.