Minal Khan shares PDA-filled photos with Ahsan Mohsin Ikram ahead of wedding

Pakistani actress Minal Khan, who is set to tie the knot to fiancé Ahsan Mohsin Ikram, shared PDA-filled photos with him and dubbed him her ‘happy place’.



Taking to Instagram, the Ishq Hai actress posted the stunning photo with Ahsan and captioned it “My happy place” followed by a heart emoji.

Ahsan also shared the same photo in his Insta Story.



Fans and fellow showbiz stars flooded the comment section with heart emoticons.

On Saturday, bride-to-be Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram confirmed their wedding date on social media.

They took to their respective Instagram handles and shared an invitation card to announce their wedding date.

Minal said in the caption “Allhamdullilah. @ahsanmohsinikramofficial where did you come from achanak? Now you’re staying forever” followed by a heart emoji.

As per the invitation card, the wedding ceremony will be held on Friday, September 10, 2021.



Minal and Ahsan got engaged on June 12 this year and announced it on social media.