Meghan Markle, Prince Harry quit royal roles to 'focus on helping the world'

Meghan and Harry are ‘proud’ of the work they have been doing since separating from the royal family'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry always had the desire to make the world a better place to live in.



For this very purpose, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex decided to part ways from the royal family, as revealed by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, the writers of Sussex biography Finding Freedom.

The writers claimed Harry and Meghan are ‘proud’ of the work they have been doing since separating from the royal family.

Scobie and Durand revealed multiple sources have told them that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex do not “have any regrets about the decisions they have made.”

The book also mentions that the two royals had reportedly decided to quit their royal roles due to “focus on social issues and helping the world.”