Watch:Taimur singing with Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan is the cutest thing you'll see today!

Bollywood's favorite star kid Taimur Ali Khan, born to parents Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan is winning hearts with his throwback video.

The 4-year-old munchkin is spotted crooning birthday praises for a family friend, alongside Saif and Kareena.

In the clip, a very energetic Taimur begins the song ahead of parents before Saif asks him to 'sing nicely'. Taimur then joins the couple and follows the rhythm with Kareena gently patting his back.





Kareena and Saif welcomed Taimur in 2016. The couple also shares younger son, Jeh Ali Khan together.

Speaking about Taimur in an earlier interview, Saif confessed that his toddler will also become an actor, just like his family.

“My sister is kind of in the movies, my wife, my ex-wife as well... So all of us. My daughter, my elder son wants to be an actor, and I think Taimur will be an actor for sure,” he added.

