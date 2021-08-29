Iqra Aziz wishes best of luck to Yasir Hussain for film ‘Javed Iqbal’

Pakistani actress Iqra Aziz has extended best wishes to husband Yasir Hussain for his upcoming feature film Javed Iqbal: The Untold Story of a Serial Killer.



The Ranjha Ranjha Kardi actor took to Instagram and shared the first look of Yasir from the film Javed Iqbal, the movie based on serial killer Javed Iqbal.

Iqra said, “BASED ON A TRUE STORY OF JAVED IQBAL‼️”

She further said, “Best of luck @yasir.hussain131. I know how difficult this character is for you to play, to feel this entire heartbreaking story and then perform. #comingsoon #feauturefilm.”



Yasir also took to Instagram and shared the same poster.

He said the film will be released soon in cinemas.



The film also stars Ayesha Omar, who essays the role of a police officer.