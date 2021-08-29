Zubab Rana’s father passes away due to coronavirus

Pakistani actress Zubab Rana’s father has passed away due to novel coronavirus, actor Faizan Khawaja confirmed on Saturday.



Taking to Instagram, Faizan shared a story where he said, “My very dear friend @zubab.rana’s father passed away due to Covid-19.”

"Please say a prayer in his honor. My friend is in immense pain,” he further said.

Khawaja continued, “May God give you the strength to pull through this dark time.”

On the other hand, Zubab’s team also shared a story on her official Instagram handle and urged the fans to pray for her father.

“Please recite Surah Fateha for Zubab’s father. Team,” the statement reads.

Fans and fellow showbiz stars have expressed their grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Zubab’s father due to coronavirus.