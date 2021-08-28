Prince William voices support for ex-Royal Marine whose home was destroyed in arson attack

Prince William has been applauded by former Royal Marine whose home was destroyed in an arson attack in March.

According to the local media, the Duke of Cambridge has sent a letter to Sean Ivey who served in Iraq and Afghanistan and assured him of his support.

The media reports said , Ivey believes anti-social behaviour in the area led to the destructive attack on his home earlier this year.

The letter from Prince William said,: “I was incredibly saddened to hear of the attack on your home and the monumental impact it has had on your whole family.

He wrote, “For a person to be put in such a position, simply due to having the moral courage to stand up for what is right, is reprehensible; I stand beside you.”

Mr. Ivey said he felt “honoured” to receive his letter from Prince William on Thursday.

He said the Royal Family understands the problem anti-social behaviour has on communities means other people in power should take note.

Talking to the BBC: "He [Prince William] recognises the problem and I am honoured that he has said that.