NCB bags Gaurav Dixit upon recovering MD from residence

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has officially arrested actor Gaurav Dixit on drug possession charges.

The news has been brought forward by ANI and according to their findings, a raid uncovered mephedrone (MD) and charas at Dixit’s Lokhandwala residence, as a result of his connection to actor Ajaz Khan.

For those unversed, the drugs in question are worth over ₹1.5 lakh and it was conducted on April 3rd, 2021.