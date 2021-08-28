Sarah Khan, Falak Shabir romance-filled video goes viral

Pakistani actress Sarah Khan and husband singer Falak Shabir have taken the internet by storm after their romance-filled video went viral on social media.



The Raqs-e-Bismil actor took to Instagram and shared the loved-up video in her Story.

In the video, recorded by the Akhiyan singer, Sarah can be seen planting a kiss on the cheeks of her husband while applying the makeup.

Tagging Falak Shabir, Sarah posted the video with a heart emoticon.

The video has gone viral on social media.

Sarah and Falak’s PDA-filled video went viral three days after they released their latest music video Lagay Pyari.

The music video has won the hearts of the fans on social media shortly after its release.

Last month, Falak Shabir also released his music video Zindagi to celebrate first wedding anniversary with Sarah.

Sarah and Falak, who are expecting their first child, tied the knot on July 16, 2020.