‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan shares PDA-filled photo with his ‘darling’ on 7th wedding anniversary

Leading Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan, who essays titular role in historical drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul, shared a heartfelt note for his ‘darling’ wife Neslisah Alkoclar on their 7th wedding anniversary.



Engin Altan aka Ertugrul turned to Instagram and shared a loved-up photo with wife Neslisah to wish her on the special day.

He wrote the caption in Turkish which reads: “Happy wedding anniversary my darling” followed by a heart emoticon.

Neslisah also took to photo-video sharing platform and posted stunning PDA-filled photos with Engin to celebrate their wedding anniversary.



In a lengthy post, Neslisah said “I remember the day we met, the moment when you proposed, the indescribable state of happiness when we held our children in our arms, and the moments that I can't count...”

She further said “You fill the best moments of my life, my love, and I'm looking forward to our new stories. Happy anniversary 2014 - (symbol for infinity) i love you so much @enginaltandzytn.”



Engin Altan and Neslisah tied the knot on August 28, 2014 and they have two children five years old son Emir Aras Duzyatan and three years old daughter Alara.