Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram announce their wedding date

Pakistani actress Minal Khan and fiancé Ahsan Mohsin Ikram have confirmed their wedding date on social media.



The Ishq Hai actress and Ahsan took to their Instagram handles and shared a wedding invitation card to confirm their wedding date.

Minal said in the caption “Allhamdullilah. @ahsanmohsinikramofficial where did you come from achanak? Now you’re staying forever” followed by a heart emoji.

Ahsan Mohsin Ikram said “Alhamdulillah! We’re gettingggggg married!!! @minalkhan.official I will love you forever and ever and ever and ever till my last breath.”



Commenting on Ahsan’s post, Minal said “Ya Allah! It’s happening I love you too.”

As per the invitation card, the wedding ceremony will be held on Friday, September 10, 2021.



Congratulatory messages started pouring in shortly after the celebrity couple announced the good news on social media.

Minal and Ahsan got engaged on June 12 this year and announced it on social media.