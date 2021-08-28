Sara Ali Khan swimming video goes viral

Bollywood starlet Sara Ali Khan, who is making memories in Ladakh with friend and fellow actress Radhika Madan, shared her swimming video and it has taken the internet by storm.



The Simmba actor turned to Instagram and shared the video, wherein she can be seen swimming in a water stream in Ladakh.

Clad in her swimsuit, Sara Ali Khan can be seen taking a dip in the chilly water stream.

The video clip has gone viral on social media shortly after Sara posted it.

She also shared stunning photos with Radhika from the beautiful location.

Sara flew to Ladakh with her friends on Wednesday.



On the work front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Coolie No 1, in which she co-starred with Varun Dhawan.

The film was released on December 25, 2020.