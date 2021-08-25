Sadaf Kanwal wishes her ‘awkward’ husband Shahroz Sabzwari on his birthday

Pakistani actress and model Sadaf Kanwal has extended love and sweet wishes to her ‘awkward’ husband Shahroz Sabzwari on his 36th birthday.



Taking to Instagram, the Alif actor shared a loved-up video with Shahroz to wish him a very happy birthday.

Sharing the video, Sadaf said, “Yes he is clearly not a hugger.”

She further said, “My awkward husband I Love you sooo much!!”

“Happy Birthday @shahrozsabzwari,” Sadaf continued.

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.



Commenting on the post, Aiman Khan also wished Shahroz on his birthday.

She dropped heart emoticons in the comment section and said, “Happy birthday.”

Sadaf also shared a glimpse of the birthday celebrations in her Instagram Story.

Shahroz and Sadaf got married on May 31, 2020 in an intimate ceremony.