Mission: Impossible 7: Tom Cruise seen filming scenes for Birmingham's New Street Station

Tom Cruise was spotted filming scenes for upcoming movie Mission: Impossible 7 at Birmingham railway station on Tuesday.

The new railway station has been transformed into an airport for filming, with crowds gathering in a bid to glimpse the actor at work.

British Transport Police (BTP) shared an image of two officers with the Hollywood actor, looking dashing in a dark suit and sunglasses.

The 59-year-old award-winning actor is reprising his role as Ethan Hunt in the latest instalment of the action series.

Tom Cruise has been spotted in and around the city in recent days as the shooting for the film has been taking place around the UK.

